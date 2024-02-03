Polo girls basketball tops Fulton in NUIC South clash: SVM area roundup for Friday, Feb. 2, 2024

Girls basketball

Polo 52, Fulton 36: At Fulton, the Lady Marcos built a 31-17 halftime lead and held off the Steamers for an NUIC South win on Friday.

Camrynn Jones led Polo with 12 points, seven rebounds, four blocks and three assists, Elsa Monaco chipped in 11 points, and Sydnei Rahn added five points, nine rebounds and 10 blocks.

Haley Smither scored a game-high 17 points to lead Fulton.

Hall 38, Forreston 34: At Forreston, the Cardinals came up short in a nonconference game against the Red Devils.

Forreston was led by Jenna Greenfield with 10 points and Hailee Vogt with nine.

Boys basketball

Morrison 64, Monmouth-Roseville 42: At Morrison, the Mustangs seized a 17-5 first-quarter lead and cruised past the Titans.

Four Morrison players scored in double digits: Brenden Martin (19 points), Chase Newman (16), DaeShaun McQueen (14) and Carson Strating (11).

Kewanee 61, Bureau Valley 47: At Kewanee, the Storm fell into a 29-19 halftime hole and couldn’t dig its way out against the Boilermakers.

Bureau Valley was led by Corban Chhim with 10 points, followed by Landon Hulsing and Elijah Endress with eight each.