Petunia City Quilt Guild meets Feb. 5

DIXON – The Petunia City Quilt Guild meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at First Presbyterian Church, 110 E. Third St., Dixon.

Its first meeting of 2024 will be Monday, Feb 5.

The Petunia City Quilt Guild was established in 1989 in Dixon. The guild’s purpose is to work together to further the interest of its members and the community in the art of quilt-making, as well as to share ideas and exchange methods on the construction of all types of quilts, garments and gifts.

Membership is open to all.

Check out petuniacityquiltguild.com for information about the group.