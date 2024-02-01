Rock Falls High School announces Student of the Month

ROCK FALLS — Carli Kobbeman is Rock Falls High School’s Student of the Month for January.

Kobbeman, a senior, is the daughter of Matt and Kim Kobbeman and has a sister, Maya.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: My favorite classes are either biology, chemistry or anatomy. I really love learning about science, especially about the human body.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: I plan to attend SVCC for my associate’s, then transfer to a four-year university for my bachelor’s. My final goal would be to get my doctorate.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: I play volleyball and run track and field and those are my favorite extracurriculars. My volleyball team placed third in state this year and it was truly such a fun experience to have with the girls. I was also an alternate for my track team at state last year and although I didn’t run, I had a blast encouraging the girls and enjoying the experience.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: Winning our volleyball super sectionals was a surreal experience. The girls and I wanted to make the season go as long as possible so watching the last hit go down knowing we were going to state was incredibly emotional. We all ran to each other in a huddle knowing we were going to make history for our school’s volleyball program.

What is your hope for the future?: My future hope is to be able to travel the world with a degree that allows me to work with wild animals.