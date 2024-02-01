Education notes: Sauk Valley students on Central College dean’s list

PELLA — Central College has named 408 students to the fall 2023 dean’s list. The honor is awarded to full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade-point average or higher on a 4.0 scale while taking 12 or more graded credit hours for the semester.

Local students on the list are Shanna Hudson of Morrison; Riley Packer of Erie; and Elizabeth Reinhardt and Emma Reinhardt, both of Rock Falls.

Local students named to fall dean’s list at Aurora University

AURORA — Aurora University has named the following local students to the dean’s list for the fall 2023 semester:

Byron: Alivia Bradford, Catherine Brown, Madisyn Byerley and Mattie Christian

Compton: Brooke Heiman

Davis Junction: Rylee Reynolds

Dixon: Meagan Anderson, Janda Hicks

Fulton: Andrew Schrader

Mount Carroll: Michelle Green

Mount Morris: Mia Ortega

Oregon: Breanna DeHaan

Prophetstown: Emma Megli

Rock Falls: Gabriel Dorsey, Brayden Everly, Kylie Fischbach, Rylee Johnson and Abby Workman

Shannon: Katelyn Joens

Sterling: Samuel Brown, Makaylee Olin, Maddie Pink and Sara Rhodes

Kishwaukee College announces fall graduates

MALTA — The following local students completed the requirements for fall graduation from Kishwaukee College:

Ashton: Sabrina Brake

Byron: Malayna Morgan

Dixon: Imanol Aburto, William Miller

Malta: Khori Miles

Mount Morris: Jaclyn Proffitt

Oregon: Noah Campos, Edgar Torres and Jared Glendenning

6,800-plus Huskers named to fall dean’s list

LINCOLN, Neb. — More than 6,800 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2023-2024 academic year. They are Laynie Berkey of Dixon; and Fernanda Reyes Zamora and Lexi Rodriguez, both of Sterling.

Elmhurst University’s fall 2023 dean’s list released

ELMHURST — Over 950 Elmhurst University students were named to the fall 2023 dean’s list. Eaden Hvarre and Evelynn Hvarre, both of Dixon, and Olivia Rueff of Franklin Grove were named to the list.