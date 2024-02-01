Education notes: Sauk Valley students on Central College dean’s list

PELLA — Central College has named 408 students to the fall 2023 dean’s list. The honor is awarded to full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade-point average or higher on a 4.0 scale while taking 12 or more graded credit hours for the semester.
Local students on the list are Shanna Hudson of Morrison; Riley Packer of Erie; and Elizabeth Reinhardt and Emma Reinhardt, both of Rock Falls.
Local students named to fall dean’s list at Aurora University
AURORA — Aurora University has named the following local students to the dean’s list for the fall 2023 semester:
Byron: Alivia Bradford, Catherine Brown, Madisyn Byerley and Mattie Christian
Compton: Brooke Heiman
Davis Junction: Rylee Reynolds
Dixon: Meagan Anderson, Janda Hicks
Fulton: Andrew Schrader
Mount Carroll: Michelle Green
Mount Morris: Mia Ortega
Oregon: Breanna DeHaan
Prophetstown: Emma Megli
Rock Falls: Gabriel Dorsey, Brayden Everly, Kylie Fischbach, Rylee Johnson and Abby Workman
Shannon: Katelyn Joens
Sterling: Samuel Brown, Makaylee Olin, Maddie Pink and Sara Rhodes
Kishwaukee College announces fall graduates
MALTA — The following local students completed the requirements for fall graduation from Kishwaukee College:
Ashton: Sabrina Brake
Byron: Malayna Morgan
Dixon: Imanol Aburto, William Miller
Malta: Khori Miles
Mount Morris: Jaclyn Proffitt
Oregon: Noah Campos, Edgar Torres and Jared Glendenning
6,800-plus Huskers named to fall dean’s list
LINCOLN, Neb. — More than 6,800 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2023-2024 academic year. They are Laynie Berkey of Dixon; and Fernanda Reyes Zamora and Lexi Rodriguez, both of Sterling.
Elmhurst University’s fall 2023 dean’s list released
ELMHURST — Over 950 Elmhurst University students were named to the fall 2023 dean’s list. Eaden Hvarre and Evelynn Hvarre, both of Dixon, and Olivia Rueff of Franklin Grove were named to the list.