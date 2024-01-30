Police release name of woman whose body was found Sunday in Dixon

DIXON – Dixon police Tuesday identified the woman whose body was found Sunday in the 1600 block of South Galena Avenue as Stevie L. Dodillet, 33, of Rochelle.

According to Sauk Valley Media archives, Dodillet’s grandparents, the late Nancy Ann and Kenneth P. Dodillet, lived in Dixon, and she at one time, in 2014, lived in Ashton.

An autopsy was conducted Tuesday, but a cause of death is pending toxicology results, which could take two weeks or so, Lee County Coroner Jesse Partington said.

Her body was found Sunday around 9:20 a.m. on the ground on the south side of the Verizon building, which is at 1684 S. Galena, Sgt. Ryan Bivins said.

Foul play is not suspected and there is no danger to the public, Bivins said.