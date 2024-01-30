Education notes: Sauk Valley students named to Kishwaukee College honors, dean’s lists

MALTA — Kishwaukee College has announced the students named to the fall 2023 part-time student honors list.

To be eligible for this honor, a student must have completed a minimum of six (but less than 12) semester hours of college-level courses at Kish with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.

The following students have been named to the list:

Ashton: Jennah Asbury, Kelsie Bell, Ryan Sage

Davis Junction: Leah Harrolle, Autumn Kittoe, Erin Welch

Dixon: Luis Xique

Malta : Rebecca Seldal

Oregon: Jackson Glendenning, Brent Gross

Rochelle: Kendal Ansteth, Vanessa Avolio, Kyleigh Boehle, Alex Burnette, Tatnai Carcasses Suarez, Marili Cervantes, Allison Cole, Hunter Dalen, Martin Garcia, Ester Gomero Tamayo, Katrina Hada, Tiffany Hardcastle, Julissa Hernandez, Graciela Hernandez, Jaderi Ibarra, Ellie Kinn, Lindsey Lidren, Michelle Lopez, Kaden Lovett, Ceceilia Martinez, Jaime Martinez, Kaylee May, Alexander McBride, David Menez, Monique Murray, Sarah O’Connor, Michelle Ocampo, Kaitlynn Ost, Troy Papke, Nathan Sergeant, Jason Sims, Cierra Thomas, Sandra Torres, Autumn True, Humberto Valdez, Alexavier Villatoro, Morgan West, Asher Wiegartz

Sublette: Eden Lindenmeyer

Kishwaukee College also has announced the students named to the fall 2023 dean’s list. To be eligible for dean’s list honors, a student must have completed a minimum of 12 semester hours (at the 100/200 level) during an academic term at Kishwaukee College with a semester grade-point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

The following Kishwaukee College students have been named to the official Fall 2023 dean’s list:

Amboy: Jacob Hicks

Byron: Kacy White, Malayna Morgan, Linnea Nelson

Davis Junction: Natoshia Smith

Dixon: Imanol Aburto, Sydney Gwin, Elizabeth Lay

Malta: Avery Bingaman, Sara Collins, Delia Fox, Peyton Manis, Sean Mitchell

Mount Morris: Samuel Garncarz

Oregon: Alayna Benton, Ashley Cadie, Bryan Immel, Avery Salsbury

Rochelle: Viwassi Agbetrobu, Arian Avila, Chelsie Baker, Grace Barnes, Julia Berry, Cheryl Bialas, Johany Cervantes, Ryan Corson, McKenna Erdman, Amanda Fry, Trevor Goodwin, Josue Huerta, Ashanty Kitanga, Ashley Knight, Thomas Koziol, Logan Lidren, Aubry Liezert, Ailyn Miranda, Baldemar Nambo, Damian Nava-Barrientos, Yuelma Ortiz, Olivia Ramos, Ashley Reuter, Joshua Reyes, Aidan Rodriguez, Leslie Rodriguez-Nambo, Zoey Tabor, Frank Tesinsky, Hailey Thompson, Alexander Torres, Melesio Velazco, Francis Vowels, Aiyanna Washington, Marisa Whaley, Rowan Williams, MeLisa Young

Steward: Landon DeLille, Allie Peterson

UW Oshkosh fall 2023 dean’s list, honor roll released

OSHKOSH, Wis. — University of Wisconsin Oshkosh officials have released the names of students who qualified for the dean’s list and honor roll in fall 2023 across its three campuses. Anika Roush of Byron, Grace Kultgen of Oregon, and Nolan Swenson of Stillman Valley were named to the dean’s list. Chad Gerig of Stillman Valley was named to the honor roll.

Mount Mercy University students named to fall 2023 dean’s list

CEDAR RAPIDS — Lilian Gaulrapp of Rock Falls and Karlie Krogman of Forreston have been named to Mount Mercy University’s fall 2023 dean’s list. Students with a semester grade-point average of 3.60 or better and who are graded for six or more semester hours are eligible for inclusion on the dean’s list.