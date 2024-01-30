Dixon superintendent named state music education association’s Administrator of the Year

DIXON — Dixon’s school district superintendent has been honored with a top award from the Illinois Music Education Association for her support of music programs.

Margo Empen was presented with the ILMEA Outstanding Administrator Award at the ILMEA’s annual conference on Friday, Jan. 26, in Peoria.

The award is given to one Illinois school district administrator each year and is based on the administrator’s support of music programs in a manner only made possible by being an administrator.

Empen was selected based on nominations from her peers, who say her work has spearheaded the immense growth of Dixon Public Schools’ music program, and because of her commitment to excellence and dedication to a full and rich educational experience for students that values arts and music education for all learners.

“Margo’s support for music goes beyond her role of being a superintendent,” read one nomination.

“It is evident through her actions as an administrator that she recognizes the transformative power of music in shaping the lives of students,” read another.

Music department staff members at the Jan. 17 Dixon School Board meeting read the nomination letters and provided details about how the district’s music program has grown exponentially under Empen’s leadership.

As an example, teachers said, high school choir ensemble student participation numbers increased in one year from 23 to over 60; sixth- through eighth-grade band participation numbers have grown from 40 to almost 70 over the past two years; and Reagan Middle School choir numbers have climbed from 16 students to 68.