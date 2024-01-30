January 29, 2024
Dixon police not ready to release dead woman’s name; autopsy set for Tuesday

By Kathleen A. Schultz
DIXON – An autopsy will be conducted Tuesday to determine the cause of death of a woman whose body was found Sunday morning on the ground in the 1600 block of South Galena Avenue.

The woman’s name also likely won’t be released until Tuesday, police Sgt. Ryan Bivins said Monday.

The woman, who was in her mid-30s, was found around 9:20 a.m. on the south side of the Verizon building, which is at 1684 S. Galena, Bivins said.

Foul play is not suspected and there is no danger to the public, Bivins said.

