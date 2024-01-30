Dixon High School announces Hall of Fame honorees

DIXON — Dixon High School has released its list of December and January Hall of Fame honorees.
Students are selected monthly from various departments because they displayed one or more of the following characteristics: consistent hard work and effort, outstanding attitude toward the subject, leadership and/or class participation.
January’s Student Hall of Fame honorees are:
Art: Jessica Ferris
Business: Abigail Brown
Driver’s Education: Griffin Magnafici
English: Makenna Bearden and Hayden Randolph
Foreign Language: Ashlyn Neville
Health: Nathan Stauter
Industrial Arts: Draven Collazo
Math: Maggie VanSickle
Music: MyKaylah Kirby
PE: Annelise Brown
Science: Jayvian Herwig
Social Studies: Josh Coss
From the above named students, two students are selected as Elks Teens of the Month. The January Teens of the Month are Abigail Brown and Maggie VanSickle.
December Hall of Fame honorees are:
Art: Jayce Kastner
Business: Kodie Lawson
Driver’s Education: Leila Dickson
English: Alyssa Krueger
Foreign Language: Siena Kemmeren
Health: Aaron Fitzanko
Industrial Arts: Quintynn Sarver
Math: Aidan Price
Music: Anne McFarlane
PE: Kendall Como
Science: Chloe Reinhold
Science: Jayden Piper
Social Studies: Hayden Yingling
From the above named students, two students are selected as Elks Teens of the Month. The December Teens of the Month are Aidan Price and Jayden Piper.