Dixon High School announces Hall of Fame honorees

DIXON — Dixon High School has released its list of December and January Hall of Fame honorees.

Students are selected monthly from various departments because they displayed one or more of the following characteristics: consistent hard work and effort, outstanding attitude toward the subject, leadership and/or class participation.

January’s Student Hall of Fame honorees are:

Art: Jessica Ferris

Business: Abigail Brown

Driver’s Education: Griffin Magnafici

English: Makenna Bearden and Hayden Randolph

Foreign Language: Ashlyn Neville

Health: Nathan Stauter

Industrial Arts: Draven Collazo

Math: Maggie VanSickle

Music: MyKaylah Kirby

PE: Annelise Brown

Science: Jayvian Herwig

Social Studies: Josh Coss

From the above named students, two students are selected as Elks Teens of the Month. The January Teens of the Month are Abigail Brown and Maggie VanSickle.

December Hall of Fame honorees are:

Art: Jayce Kastner

Business: Kodie Lawson

Driver’s Education: Leila Dickson

English: Alyssa Krueger

Foreign Language: Siena Kemmeren

Health: Aaron Fitzanko

Industrial Arts: Quintynn Sarver

Math: Aidan Price

Music: Anne McFarlane

PE: Kendall Como

Science: Chloe Reinhold

Science: Jayden Piper

Social Studies: Hayden Yingling

From the above named students, two students are selected as Elks Teens of the Month. The December Teens of the Month are Aidan Price and Jayden Piper.