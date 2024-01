DIXON – An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death of a woman in her mid-thirties whose body was found outside, on the ground in the 1600 block of South Galena Avenue, near Walmart, Dixon police Sgt. Ryan Bivins said Sunday afternoon.

Foul play is not suspected and there is no danger to the public, Bivins said.

The woman’s name is being withheld pending notification of her family.