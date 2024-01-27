Education notes: Sauk Valley residents on UD fall semester dean’s list

DUBUQUE – The University of Dubuque recognized the following students for being on the fall semester’s academic dean’s list: Grace Lagerhausen of Byron, Dominic Lozano and Ashley Wierman of Dixon, Zane Pannell of Fulton, Emma Lundquist of LaMoille, Kyla LaRue and Braydin Preston of Lanark, Hannah Bauch of Mount Carroll, Kaylene Hess of Polo, Grady Thompson of Princeton, Zachary Sanford of Rochelle, Kathryn Rowzee of Rock Falls and Lauren Jacobs of Sterling.

Two Ogle County residents named to University of Alabama president’s list

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A total of 13,950 students enrolled during the fall semester at the University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or above or the president’s list with a GPA of 4.0.

Local students include Elizabeth Collins of Oregon and Rebekah Zeigler of Polo. Both were named to the president’s list.

Milwaukee School of Engineering dean’s list includes local students

MILWAUKEE – The University of Milwaukee School of Engineering recognized students named to the fall semester dean’s list.

Patrick Wright of Polo was named to the dean’s list with high honors. Wright is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in computer engineering.

Raul Reyes of Sterling was named to the dean’s list with high honors. Reyes is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in industrial engineering.

Joshua Howard of Rock Falls was named to the dean’s list with high honors. Howard is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in computer engineering.

Jadyn Osborne of Sterling was named to the dean’s list with high honors. Osborne is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in computer engineering.

Stender makes fall 2023 dean’s list at St. Olaf College

NORTHFIELD, Minn. – Sophia Stender of Ashton made the fall dean’s list at St. Olaf College. Stender is the daughter of Steven and Jeannette Stender.

UW-Eau Claire fall dean’s list announced

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire recognized 2,778 students named to the fall dean’s list. Kahl Kotajarvi of Byron and Ethan Schafer of Oregon are on the list.

Kish College to host home day care provider workshop

MALTA – Kishwaukee College will host Maggie Fern for a workshop on how to become a home day care provider as part of Kish’s Early Childhood Education professional development series.

The event is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, online via Zoom. The event is free and open to the public.

Fern is a recruitment, retention, referral and outreach coordinator for 4-C: Community Coordinated Child Care of DeKalb. She has 10 years of experience in the early-childhood education field and works with providers who want to start child care businesses in their homes.

The workshop will focus on the beginning steps of how to open a family child care business, the requirements and how 4-C can assist in the process. Those interested in a career in ECE are encouraged to attend. The event is supported by the Illinois Early Childhood Access Consortium for Equity.

To learn more or to register for the event, visit kish.edu/ecespeakers. To learn more about ECE opportunities at Kish, visit kish.edu/ece.