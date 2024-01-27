Boys basketball: Sterling stuns WB6 undefeated Quincy on Andre Klaver’s last-second 3

STERLING – Facing Western Big 6 undefeated Quincy without starting guard Nico Battaglia, it seemed the odds were stacked against Sterling entering Friday’s rematch at Musgrove Fieldhouse.

But outside of the first three minutes when the Blue Devils scored 10 of the first 12 points, it never really looked that way for the Golden Warriors.

With a huge 3-pointer by senior Andre Klaver with seven seconds left in regulation, Sterling won 65-62.

With the game tied at 62, the Golden Warriors called a timeout with 26 seconds left to draw up one final shot. Klaver took the ball off the inbounds and dribbled around to shave off time.

With about 10 seconds left, Klaver threw a pass to senior forward Lucas Austin in the post. After the defense collapsed inside, Austin kicked it out to Klaver on the left wing, and Klaver rose up over a closing defender’s outstretched hand and swished the go-ahead 3 for a three-point lead.

“We knew coming out of our timeout, we were running push. Luke pushed through, and then he’s coming back, so our goal was to get him a post touch,” Klaver said. “They’d been doubling all game, we figured they would come off at me, and then I was able to knock it down.

“Fresh off two losses, that hit, it just feels so huge. And to know the caliber team that they are – they’re a really good team, really well-coached, they have a couple D1 players and D2 – it shows that we can compete with anyone.”

Quincy fired a pass downcourt in an attempt to score quickly, but the pass was tipped by junior guard Kaedon Phillips and fittingly wound up in the hands of Klaver as time expired.

The Golden Warriors (17-5, 5-4 WB6) went down 10-2 in the first 2:34 of the game, but rallied to a 16-15 first-quarter lead.

Sterling extended the lead over the Blue Devils (20-2, 7-1) to 34-23 at halftime.

Klaver finished with 26 points, five rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Austin totaled 25 points and eight rebounds. Maddux Osborn added 11 points, two rebounds and three assists.

Keshaun Thomas totaled 22 points and 10 rebounds. Bradley Longcor had 14 points and four assists. Camden Brown added 13 points and three rebounds for the Blue Devils.