Education notes: Sauk Valley-area college students honored for academic achievement

TIFFIN, Ohio – Heidelberg University has announced the names of 402 students who have earned academic recognition on the fall semester dean’s list. Included on the list is Avery Shaw, a senior from Amboy.

Larson awarded bachelor’s degree from UA

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Darien Larson of Franklin Grove has earned a bachelor of science degree in commerce and business administration from the University of Alabama.

Thomas named to women’s track and field team at UW-Whitewater

WHITEWATER, Wis. – Kayleigh Thomas of Dixon, who is studying marketing at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, has earned a roster spot on the Warhawk women’s track and field team for the 2024 season.

The Warhawks finished fourth in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference at the indoor championship meet and third at the outdoor meet in 2023. The team tied for 23rd at the NCAA Indoor Championships and tied for 18th at the NCAA Outdoor Championships. For the 2024 schedule, visit uwwsports.com/sports/mens-track-and-field/schedule.

Holldorf on men’s track and field team at UW-Whitewater

WHITEWATER, Wis. – Tyler Holldorf of Erie, who is studying human performance at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, has earned a roster spot on the Warhawk men’s track and field team for the 2024 season.

The Warhawks finished third in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference at both the indoor and outdoor championship meets in 2023. The team tied for eighth at the NCAA Indoor Championships and placed seventh at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

The Warhawks began the 2024 season Saturday by hosting the Karl Schlender Invitational. The team continues action at Kachel Fieldhouse on Friday at the “Squig” Converse Invitational.

2 Dixon residents named to Cedarville University fall dean’s list

CEDARVILLE – Two Dixon residents were named to the fall 2023 dean’s list at Cedarville University. Robert Hafer and Alivia Rubright, both of Dixon, were named to the list.

Students receive this recognition for obtaining a 3.5 grade-point average or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Carthage College’s dean’s list includes two Sterling residents

KENOSHA, Wis. – Carthage College’s fall 2023 dean’s list has been released and includes two Sterling residents.

Danae Palmer and Carter Schlegel, both of Sterling, were named to the list, as was Adam Kemp of Rochelle.

Dean’s list honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 12 letter-graded credits in a given semester.

Sweich on Saint Mary’s College dean’s list

NOTRE DAME, Ind. – Lily Swiech of Mount Carroll has been named to the Saint Mary’s College dean’s list for the fall 2023 semester.

To earn this academic honor at Saint Mary’s, a student must achieve a grade-point average of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, no incompletes and no grade lower than a C.

Sheats named to Knox College dean’s list

GALESBURG – High-achieving students were named to the Knox College dean’s list for the 2023 fall term. Benjamin Sheats of Dixon and Alexys Davis of Mount Morris are on the list.

Ogle County students can apply for Schoon scholarship

FORRESTON – Scholarships are available to benefit Ogle County students pursuing a four-year degree.

Theodore Schoon established a trust in honor of his parents, Dr. Theodore G. Schoon and Margaret Schoon, who were residents of Forreston. Graduating seniors from Ogle County schools and Ogle County students who were recipients in the past year are eligible to apply.

Applications are available for graduating high school seniors in their Ogle County high school counselor office. Renewal forms, as well as the incoming freshman college application, can be downloaded at www.roe47.org.

Deadline to submit complete applications with all supporting attachments is 4 p.m. April 19, to the attention of Sarah Kent. They can be submitted by mail to the Regional Office of Education No. 47, 2214 E. Fourth St., Suite B, Sterling; by fax to 815-881-5021; or by email to skent@roe47.org by the deadline.

Once submitted, the sender will receive notification of receipt. For questions, contact Kent at the Regional Office of Education at skent@roe47.org or by phone at 815-625-1495 or Marilyn Enteman at U.S. Bank in Springfield at 217-753-7578 or at maily.enteman@usbank.com.