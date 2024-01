IOWA CITY, Iowa — More than 7,900 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean’s list for the 2023 fall semester. Local residents named to the list include:

Dixon: Raymond Lohse, Noelle Herwig

Sterling: Chelsey Chatters, Haleigh Freas, Madison Anderson

Fulton: Hannah Baker

Rochelle: Josephine Lundquist, Sofia Lenkaitis