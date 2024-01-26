Community briefs: Stupor Bowl sign-up deadline is Feb. 2

Stumped? Members of the Quad City Knowmads contemplate their answer during the Stupor Bowl trivia contest championship on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Reagan Middle School in Dixon. (Shaw Local File Photo)

DIXON – The sign-up deadline for the Stupor Bowl is fast approaching, with online entry forms due by Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

The event starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at Reagan Middle School, Dixon. Entry fees are $150 for nonprofits and families and $300 for all businesses. This year most of the questions come from U.S. and world history, sports and pop culture.

Stupor Bowl is the annual fundraiser for the Dixon Public Schools Foundation, and brings together up to 30 local teams for a fun trivia competition. Ever since the first Stupor Bowl in 1997, the event falls on the day before the NFL Super Bowl.

According to the Dixon Public Schools’ website, ever since the first Stupor Bowl, team members needed to have an association with the team’s sponsoring organization. However, starting in 2024, anyone can play on your team, and all ages are welcome to play. Players can compete on only one team on the day of the Stupor Bowl.

Team + buzzer format

This year continues to combine the relaxed fun and teamwork of the “community format” with the competition of the “buzzer format.”

For the first four rounds, all teams compete simultaneously in the Reagan Middle School cafeteria. Each team deliberates for about one minute on each answer, writing down their answers on a score sheet.

After these four rounds, the four top-scoring teams advance to single-elimination playoffs that start at 1:30 p.m.

Unlike the first four rounds, the playoff rounds use buzzer systems, toss-up questions and four-part teamwork questions.

The final championship match starts at 3 p.m. All matches all day take place in the Reagan cafeteria.

How long does it take?

Each round takes about 45 minutes. Short break times give your team time to relax, browse through auction items and enjoy refreshments.

A lunch break takes place from noon to 12:45 p.m. between rounds three and four. Luncheon order forms will be at each table, just place your order by 9:45 a.m. for a noon delivery.

What are the deadlines?

Complete your entry form and send it in with your check before the end of Friday, Feb. 2. The entry fee depends on the type of organization. Nonprofit organizations and family teams are $150 per team. All corporate/business teams are $300 per team.

Anyone can play on a team, and all ages are welcome to play. In rounds one to four, up to six players compete at a time. In the playoffs, up to five players compete at a time.

Where does the money go?

It all goes to the Dixon Public School District Foundation, which annually buys educational items that enhance the students’ learning experience. Donations can be sent to the DPSD Foundation, 1335 Franklin Grove Road, Dixon, IL 61021.

Improving your chances

In the four morning rounds, there are two ways to improve your chances and provide an additional donation to the foundation.

1. Buy one Stupor Chip (one for $20 or four for $60, available at the door) that will be read as a bonus 21st question.

2. Teams also may buy one Stupor Dot per round (four for $40). Place your Stupor Dot (a sticker) next to any one question on your answer sheet, and then provide two possible answers to that question. If either is correct, your team will get credit for that question. You also can buy the Stupor Bundle of four Stupor Chips and four Stupor Dots for $80.

For information, call Tom Wadsworth at 815-285-3861 or email trw@tomwadsworth.com. Rules are posted at www.dixonstuporbowl.com.

There is a Facebook page to see photos and highlights of past Stupor Bowls.

Discover Dixon plans career fair for March 13

DIXON — Do you want to reach potential future employees? Promote your company? Inspire students to join your field?

Discover Dixon is announcing a new career fair, provided in partnership with the Lee County Industrial Development Association and Dixon Public Schools, set for March 13 at Dixon High School.

Local high school students will attend the morning session from 8-11 a.m., and after lunch, the event will be open to the general public from noon to 3 p.m. Businesses will provide hands-on examples and demonstrations at their booths.

Rock River Jazz Band joins Bellson Music Fest lineup

ROCK FALLS — The third annual Bellson Music Fest will be Saturday, June 8, 2024, at the RB&W District in Rock Falls.

This year is a Centennial Celebration of the legacy of Louie Bellson (1924-2009), the Rock Falls native who rose to become the renowned drummer, composer, band leader and six-time Grammy nominee.

The event is hosted by Rock Falls Tourism, which works closely with Bellson’s widow, Francine Bellson, and Josh Duffee, who is the music director from Davenport, Iowa.

Five bands will perform big band, jazz and music honoring Louie Bellson from noon to 9:30 p.m. at the RB&W District amphitheater.

Joining the performance lineup with Steve Smith and Vital Information will be the Rock River Jazz Band, Inc. Their performance time will be 4-5:30 pm. This band consists of band directors, adults and college students. They will play big band, swing, pop, waltzes, polkas, mambos and music composed by Louie Bellson.

To learn more about the Rock River Jazz Band, visit www.rockriverjazzband.com.

Announcements of the other bands performing are forthcoming. For more information, contact Melinda Jones, director of Rock Falls Tourism, at 815-622-1106 or email her at director@visitrockfalls.com.