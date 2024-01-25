Rock Falls man, 18, pleads guilty to shooting at occupied vehicle

MORRISON – An 18-year-old Rock Falls man pleaded guilty Wednesday to firing at an occupied vehicle on April 12.

Nikolas A. Fowler, who turns 19 on Feb. 1, also pleaded guilty Jan. 24 in Whiteside County court to one of two counts of possession of a gun without a Firearm Owners Identification card. The other count was dismissed per a plea agreement.

Fowler fired at least two shots toward the people in the vehicle, which was in the alley in the 300 block of Seventh Avenue around 11:35 a.m. No one was injured.

He is in Whiteside County jail awaiting a March 25 sentencing. He faces four to 15 years for aggravated discharge, and two to five years for the lack of a FOID card.