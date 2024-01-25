Rock Falls issuing nonhighway vehicle renewal stickers

ROCK FALLS – Rock Falls is now issuing renewal stickers for Rock Falls-registered nonhighway vehicles.

The cost to renew an existing registration is $50. Renewal stickers are valid until April 30, 2025.

Stickers are available at the Rock Falls Police Department, 1013 Seventh Ave., during regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding city holidays.

A copy of a valid insurance card covering the nonhighway vehicle is required at the time of renewal.

As a reminder, nonhighway vehicles are permitted to be operated in the city as long as they meet the requirement of the city ordinance and are registered with the city.

Registration applications are available on Rock Falls’ website or at the Rock Falls Police Department. Initial registration is $100.