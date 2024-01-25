Girls basketball: Hallie Williamson, Dixon fend off Eastland with huge 4th quarter

DIXON – For a brief stretch during the third quarter, it looked like Eastland might overtake Dixon.

But with a 16-point barrage by 6-foot junior forward Hallie Williamson in the fourth quarter, the Duchesses erased all doubt. Dixon won the nonconference game 55-35 Wednesday at Lancaster Gym.

“Their big girl [Williamson] was the difference. Obviously, she was just unstoppable,” Eastland coach Nicole Brinker said. “She had some great moves. She had a step-back move that you just don’t see in girls basketball, and then she steps up and knocks down a 3. And then we make some adjustments to her, and the next thing you know, one of their guards is curling off.

“They just have a lot of weapons, and they use them exceptionally well.”

Up 35-28 at the start of the fourth quarter, Williamson wasted little time in widening the lead. The junior forward scored eight unanswered points in the first 3:02, hitting a jumper only 46 seconds in followed by three straight layups assisted by senior guard Katie Drew.

But she didn’t stop there.

After Eastland sophomore guard Morgan McCullough hit a 3-pointer with just under five minutes left, Williamson completed a three-point play, nailed a top-of-the-key 3 and sank another layup to extend the 20-7 Dixon run.

“My teammates gave me a lot of confidence. They just kept feeding me the ball because they know I can finish, so it gives me a lot of confidence when they feed me the ball,” Williamson said. “[Katie and I] have really good chemistry. She gets me those passes all the time. We work on them in practice. She’s just really good at throwing those passes and having really great court vision.”

The Duchesses (17-5) took a 12-5 lead in the first quarter with the help of two 3-pointers from sophomore guard Morgan Hargrave. Williamson got the Duchesses on the board first with a putback of her own miss in the first 42 seconds, and Hargave hit the first of her two first quarter 3s to cap a 5-0 run. Dixon sophomore Addy Lohse scored a fast break layup to stretch the seven-point lead with about 16 seconds left.

Dixon’s Morgan Hargrave handles the ball against Eastland’s Jenica Stoner Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024 at Dixon High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

Early in the second quarter, Hargrave answered a 3 by Eastland senior guard Lily Mullen with one of her own for a 15-8 lead. A Mullen free throw drew the Cougars (15-9) within 21-16 with 1:37 left, but Williamson hit two free throws to make it 23-16 Duchesses at halftime.

“Those big shots to start the game, it really gets the energy up,” Drew said. “Sometimes it’s hard to find the energy at the beginning of the game, so [Morgan] hit a couple of them really early on and that kind of got us all going and brought the energy up, and that turned into the energy on the steals.”

The Cougars came alive after a slow start to the third quarter. Dixon sophomore guard Reese Dambman scored five quick points in the first 34 seconds with a layup and a right-wing 3 to expand a 28-16 lead.

After a Williamson free throw pushed it to 29-18 just past the five-minute mark, Eastland went on a 10-0 run. Senior guard Jenica Stoner hit a mid-range jumper to ignite the surge with 4:37 remaining. Sophomore guard-forward Trixie Carroll scored the next eight points. Carroll converted a three-point play off a putback to draw within six points, then hit a pull-up mid-range jumper and a right-corner 3 to get within 29-28 with 2:04 remaining.

But Dixon was quick to recover, scoring twice in the final 40 seconds on a layup by junior Makenzie Toms and two free throws by Williamson for a 35-28 lead after three quarters.

“They came out on fire, and they just play hard. They attack off of those screens exceptionally hard, and we tried to figure it out,” Brinker said. “We went to switching all the screens for a little bit, and I thought we did a better job of stopping those, and then, we couldn’t buy a basket really in that first half. We didn’t shoot the ball exceptionally well, and I felt like the longer we went, the better that we started to shoot the ball and got a little bit more comfortable.

“But you’ve got to credit their defense because they were very physical, and they did what they needed to do.”

Williamson totaled 23 points and three rebounds; Hargrave scored nine points on three 3-pointers and nabbed four steals; Drew supplied six points, nine rebounds and nine assists; Dambman scored seven points; Toms chipped in six points; and freshman Ahmyrie McGowan added eight rebounds and four steals for the Duchesses.

For the Cougars, Carroll totaled 16 points, seven rebounds and three steals; Mullen contributed seven points and three rebounds; McCullough scored five points; Stoner tallied four points and four rebounds; and junior Olivia Klinefelter added three points and seven rebounds.