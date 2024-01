DIXON — The First United Methodist Church in Dixon will present a program titled “A Tribute to Whitney and Gospel Music” and is looking for singers who wish to perform in it.

The musical program will be performed April 21.

If you would like to sing in the tribute, call Pastor Tim at 815-440-0278 or Dave at 815-718-0933 to set up a time to audition.

Singers also can be part of the choir that will perform at the tribute.