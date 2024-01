Girls basketball

Eastland 61, Fulton 31: At Fulton, the Cougars recovered from a 9-6 first-quarter deficit and rolled to an NUIC South win over the Steamers on Tuesday.

Eastland was led by Lily Mullen with 18 points and eight steals, Olivia Klinefelter with 11 points, six rebounds and three steals, and Trixie Carroll with eight points, five rebounds and three assists.

Fulton was led by Haley Smither and Belle Curley with eight points each.