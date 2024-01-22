Tri-County Opportunities Council offers scholarships

ROCK FALLS — At least 12 scholarships will be awarded by Tri-County Opportunities Council to income-eligible students residing in the agency’s service area. The scholarships are worth up to $1,250 and have been made available by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Development through its Community Services Block Grant funds.

To be eligible for the scholarship competition:

The applicant must be a member of an income-eligible household.

The applicants must attend an Illinois-accredited post-secondary educational institution of higher learning during the fall of 2024.

Applicants must be a resident of Bureau, Carroll, LaSalle, Lee, Marshall, Ogle, Putnam, Stark or Whiteside County in Illinois.

Students must be considered full-time (minimum of 12 semester hours) to qualify for the full $1,250 scholarship. Part-time students will be considered in the competition. However, scholarship awards will be pro-rated if they are selected as a winner.

The application deadline is March 15, 2024.

Further information and application forms may be obtained by contacting the office at 800-323-5434, Ext. 710, or on the website at www.tcochelps.org.