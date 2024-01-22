Updated: Sauk Valley school delays, cancellations for Monday, Jan. 22, 2024

Plow trucks pass each other on Hart Road in Batavia during a snow storm. (Shaw Local File Photo)

Icy road conditions are causing Sauk Valley-area school districts to declare two-hour start delays and cancellations. Here is a list of schools that have changed their school schedules for today:

Amboy School District. No school.

Dixon Public Schools No. 170. Closed. This day will be made up at the end of the school year.

Morrison Community School District No. 6, two-hour delayed start. No morning pre-K.

Newman Central Catholic High School, Sterling, two-hour delay. School will start at 10 a.m.

Oregon Community School District No. 220, 90-minute delayed start. No morning pre-K.

Polo Community School District. E-learning day. No late start.

Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico, two-hour delay.

River Bend School District, two-hour delay. School will start at 10 a.m. There will be no morning preschool.

Rock Falls High School, two-hour late start. Classes begin at 9:50 a.m.

Rock Falls Elementary School District No. 13. Two-hour late start.

Sauk Valley Christian Academy, Sterling, two-hour delayed start.

St. Anne Catholic School, Dixon, two-hour delay. 10 a.m. start time.

Sterling Public Schools, two-hour delay.

Unity Christian School in Fulton, two-hour delay. School begins at 10 a.m.