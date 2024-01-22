Letter: Pro-life movement champions dignity of every human life

After the January 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion, Right to Life organizations quickly created pregnancy resource centers to ensure that all women had access to the resources and support necessary to carry their child to term.

Generous donors, along with trained volunteers, provide diapers, baby clothes and other necessities for a baby. All materials and services provided by pro-life pregnancy centers are free.

The marvels of ultrasound technology have enhanced the effectiveness of specialized pregnancy centers. Now both parents can clearly see the amazing image of their child in the womb. The growth and development of this tiny boy or girl will be viewed at subsequent office visits.

Once I was berated by a post abortive woman who was enraged because no one was present to offer her information on other options that she could consider before she entered the abortion clinic. My forte does not include engaging pregnant women outside an abortion facility to offer educational material, but I have great admiration for the pro-life advocates who do.

Giving pregnant women the opportunity to reconsider their decision is a vital part of our pro-life ministry.

The theme for the 51st March for Life was “With Every Woman, For Every Child”. This affirmation of the dignity of both the woman and the child formed the basis for respecting all human life and kept me in the pro-life movement for over 50 years.

Margaret Brechon, Dixon