Dixon Knights of Columbus Council 690 held its annual Knight of Wine and Beer fundraiser Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at the KayCee Hall. Beer was provided by the council and wine by Crystal Cork of Dixon. The event raises funds for the Catholic Scholarship Fund, which provides tuition to students at St. Anne and St. Mary’s schools. Along with the tasting, live and silent auctions were held, with many local businesses providing items for auction.