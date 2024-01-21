Peterson is Sterling High School Student of the Month

STERLING — Brecken Peterson is a Sterling High School Student of the Month for December.

A senior, he is the son of Krista and Erik Peterson and has two brothers, Micah and Kaleb.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: Economics is a very engaging class because it concerns material that I am going to pursue in college. Recently I completed a project where I researched successful entrepreneurs and how they built their wealth.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: I plan to attend a four-year university, majoring in finance. Following my undergrad I intend to continue on to pursue my master’s degree in business administration.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: Throughout my SHS career, I have enjoyed being an athlete at SHS participating in cross country, basketball, and tennis. I also found volunteering with my friends at various locations in the community to be very rewarding.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: One of the most meaningful events during my time at SHS was freshman year when I qualified for state for the first time in tennis.

What is your hope for the future?: My hope for the future is that I am able to come back to town and use my skills in business to help develop the Sauk Valley area.