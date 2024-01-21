January 21, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperThe SceneObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Peterson is Sterling High School Student of the Month

Brecken Peterson is a Student of the Month for December

By Charlene Bielema
Brecken Peterson

Brecken Peterson (Photo provided by Amy Yont, Onsite Photograph)

STERLING — Brecken Peterson is a Sterling High School Student of the Month for December.

A senior, he is the son of Krista and Erik Peterson and has two brothers, Micah and Kaleb.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: Economics is a very engaging class because it concerns material that I am going to pursue in college. Recently I completed a project where I researched successful entrepreneurs and how they built their wealth.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: I plan to attend a four-year university, majoring in finance. Following my undergrad I intend to continue on to pursue my master’s degree in business administration.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: Throughout my SHS career, I have enjoyed being an athlete at SHS participating in cross country, basketball, and tennis. I also found volunteering with my friends at various locations in the community to be very rewarding.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: One of the most meaningful events during my time at SHS was freshman year when I qualified for state for the first time in tennis.

What is your hope for the future?: My hope for the future is that I am able to come back to town and use my skills in business to help develop the Sauk Valley area.

Sterling Public SchoolsSterlingEducation
Charlene Bielema

Charlene Bielema

Charlene Bielema is the editor of Sauk Valley Media.