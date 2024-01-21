Lee County, NWS: Watch for ice jams along the Rock River

DIXON – Lee County Emergency Management officials are asking the public to be prepared for flooding as the result of ice jams damming up water along the Rock River.

“If you live along the Rock River, keep a close eye on the river levels,” the agency said in a Facebook post. “Things may change quickly due to ice jams.”

Ice jams can lead to water level fluctuations and significant water rises with little to no warning. The National Weather Service reports ice jams already have caused flooding on the Kankakee River near and downstream of Wilmington, and on the Illinois River near La Salle and Ottawa.

A map provided by the NWS shows ice jams have formed just north of Dixon.

According to the NWS, conditions remain favorable for river ice formation throughout the weekend. The risk for ice jams will continue over the next several days.

Another storm system is expected to arrive Sunday night through Monday and bring the chance of a wintry mix and freezing rain. Icing may occur on elevated surfaces and untreated roads, the NWS reports.

The forecast predicts a chance of snow and sleet before 10 a.m. Monday; a slight chance of snow, freezing rain and sleet between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.; then a chance of freezing rain after 3 p.m. A high near 31 is predicted. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Freezing rain could arrive before 9 p.m. Monday; then rain, snow and freezing rain between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Tuesday; then rain after 3 a.m. Low around 31. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New ice accumulation of less than 0.1 of an inch and snow accumulation of less than one-half inch is possible.