Education briefs: Sterling resident graduates from University of Iowa

IOWA CITY – The University of Iowa awarded degrees to almost 1,700 undergraduate, graduate and professional students at the close of the fall semester.

Grace Sandrock of Sterling earned a bachelor’s degree in human physiology. Chelsea Higgins of Walnut earned a master’s degree in integrated biology.

Palumbo earns dean’s list placement

FAYETTE, Mo. – Central Methodist University has announced its fall 2023 dean’s list.

Elizabeth Jo Palumbo of Morrison was among those on the Fayette campus who earned recognition by the university.

Sinnissippi Centers’ Rochelle office creates sensory room

ROCHELLE – Sinnissippi Centers’ Rochelle office now has a sensory room that can be used for clients of all ages.

Sensory rooms are spaces specifically designed to give an immersive sensory experience for people with a variety of needs. The size and features of a sensory space will differ depending on the user and their needs.

The main benefit of sensory rooms is that they are a way for individuals to manage their stress levels and negative thoughts and emotions.

A sensory room typically uses lights, sound, colors and other sensory cues to calm, engage and help users to develop emotionally and cognitively.

They are designed to help users engage with their senses – including touch, sight and hearing – and reap the benefits of sensory stimulation in a safe and relaxed environment, regardless of their age or ability.

The sensory room at the Rochelle office features a Lycra swing, a crash pad, fiber optic lights, tap lights, wall panels, a felt storyboard, a bean bag to sit on, chairs with exercise balls in them, weighted blankets, weighted vests, social and emotional games, sensory bins, as well as some other things such as a puppet theater, a calm-down jar and a white noise machine with meditation exercises on it.

Sinnissippi Centers operates two outpatient offices and a residential facility in Ogle County and is looking for office space to expand outpatient services in northwestern Ogle County.