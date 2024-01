The YWCA of the Sauk Valley celebrates its 100th anniversary with a party Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, at Sauk Valley Community College.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Sauk Valley YWCA executive director Rebecca Munoz-Ripley cuts a cake in celebration of milestone Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. The organization is celebrating 100 years serving the Sauk Valley. (Alex T. Paschal)