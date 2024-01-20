Sinnissippi Centers offering $1,000 scholarship opportunity to Sauk Valley students

DIXON — Sinnissippi Centers is offering up to three $1,000 college scholarships for individuals seeking a career in the human services field.

Information has been shared with high school counseling staff in Sinnissippi Centers’ service area of Carroll, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson and Whiteside counties.

“Our College Scholarship Program is available exclusively to those who seek education in human services (social work, psychology, sociology or other human service specialties),” said DeAnne White, Sinnissippi Centers’ vice president and chief administrative officer.

“It recognizes and rewards high school seniors on the path to higher education with a $1,000 scholarship to use towards a full-time or part-time course of study,” White said.

Sinnissippi Centers will award up to three $1,000 scholarships in 2024. Scholarship applicants need to be a 2024 graduating northwest Illinois-area high school senior and plan to enroll, beginning the fall of 2024, in a full-time or part-time course of study at an accredited two- or four-year university in Illinois with the declared major being one that falls within the human services field.

Candidates will need to submit their completed application; a high school transcript – with a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 2.5 required; a written essay regarding “What A Career in Human Services Means to Me”; and a letter of recommendation from one school counselor, teacher or other school official.

Completed applications received on or before deadline will be considered by a panel composed of Sinnissippi Centers employees and management. Applications will be assessed on academic achievement, letter of recommendation and the essay. The essay and letter of recommendation will be assessed on spirit, content and quality. Course selection and GPA will be the basis for academic achievement consideration.

A downloadable application is available on Sinnissippi’s website at www.sinnissippi.org/scholarships. Funding for this scholarship program is provided, in part, by donations to Sinnissippi Centers.

For more information, call Sinnissippi Centers at 815-284-6611 and ask for the Administration Department and mention the Human Services Scholarship Program.