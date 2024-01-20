Montmorency kindergarten registration is March 6

ROCK FALLS – Montmorency School will register children who will enter kindergarten in the fall from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 6.

Eligible students must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1. Parents need to submit a certified copy of the child’s birth certificate. Certificates for children born in Sterling can be obtained at the city clerk’s office in the Sterling Coliseum.

The cost of the birth certificate is $15 and is payable with cash, check or a credit card. A hospital certificate will not be accepted.

You must present an unexpired state-issued photo ID, be a listed parent on the birth certificate, and show two forms of legal identification for proof of residency (such as a mortgage or rental agreement or a power or electric bill).

The child’s Social Security number also is needed at registration.

For information, call the school office at 815-625-6616.