McCombie: Free museum pass available to 89th District constituents

SAVANNA – State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, again is offering a free constituent education resource card to residents who wish to visit select museums and zoos in the Chicago area.

Families in the 89th Congressional District can visit some of Chicago’s world-class museums with the pass, which is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The following museums are available in 2024: Adler Planetarium, Art Institute of Chicago, Brookfield Zoo, Chicago Botanic Garden, Chicago Children’s Museum, Chicago History Museum, Dusable Museum of African American History, Field Museum, Lincoln Park Zoo, Museum of Contemporary Art, Museum of Science and Industry, National Museum of Mexican Art, National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture, Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, John G. Shedd Aquarium, Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center and CZS Chicago Academy of Sciences.

The pass is provided to McCombie’s office by the Museums in the Park organization. Only one group of up to four can reserve the pass at a time.

Call McCombie’s office at 815-291-8989 and provide your name and address along with the dates you are requesting to reserve the constituent education resource card. The card can be used for up to three consecutive days.

“This is a great resource for families to take advantage of all the museum options the city of Chicago has to offer,” McCombie said. “As the cold winter months set in, a day of fun at any of these museums is a great opportunity.”

It is strongly recommended that families using the card contact the museum they plan to visit to learn if registration is required to visit.