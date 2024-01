The Knights of Columbus hall is located at 506 W. Third St., in Dixon. (Alex Paschal/credit)

DIXON – Knights of Columbus 690 will host “A Knight of Beer & Wine” from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20.

Tickets cost $25 and include five samples and hors d’oeuvres. Silent and dessert auctions are part of the event.

Money will be raised for the Catholic Education Scholarship Committee, which helps with tuition to St. Anne and St. Mary schools.

The KayCee Hall is at 506 W. Third St., Dixon.