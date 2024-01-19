Whiteside Forum to feature meteorologist Stutzke

MORRISON — The Whiteside Forum will host guest speaker Andrew Stutzke, a Sterling native and the morning meteorologist for WQAD TV8 in the Quad Cities, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, at the Odell Public Library in Morrison.

He will speak to the topic of “Meteorology, Storm Chasing, Storm Preparedness, Weather Patterns, Models and Climate,” but will also answer questions about the weather, his life, training and work.

The Odell Public Library is at 307 S. Madison St. in Morrison. The presentation begins at 2 p.m., and is open to everyone free of charge.

Stutzke is a graduate of Sterling High School and Sauk Valley Community College, and completed his bachelor of science degree in meteorology at Northern Illinois University in 2016. He has worked at WQAD since 2018, earned his American Meteorological Society Certified Broadcast Meteorologist designation in 2021 and is a certified drone pilot.

For information about the Whiteside Forum, this event or an update on the season, contact library trustee Marc Adami by email at marcadami53@gmail.com, text to 815-718-5347, or visit Whiteside Forum on Facebook.