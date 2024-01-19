Vanguard makes $1,000 donation to Sauk Valley Pink Heals Chapter

AMBOY – Vanguard Safety Wear, a company created to improve the design and performance of firefighting and extrication gloves, recently gave back to a local organization.

In late 2023, Vanguard Safety Wear sold pink Vanguard Safety Wear sweatshirts, T-shirts and hats to its customers, with a portion of the sales directly benefiting breast cancer patients. In December, Vanguard Safety Wear presented a $1,000 donation to the Sauk Valley Pink Heals Chapter, a nonprofit that provides home visits to those fighting cancer or other diseases with the help and support from local law enforcement, fire departments and EMS.

“Vanguard Safety Wear is passionate about giving back to our local community, especially patients who are battling cancer,” said Vanguard Safety Wear President Andy Shapiro. “Our donation to Pink Heals will help support cancer patients in need and help bring awareness to the program. It’s the least we can do for those who are fighting their biggest battle.”

Pink Heals Sauk Valley Chapter provides a pathway for giving that drives funding solutions to individuals and communities in need. The organization provides home visits, free of charge, to women with cancer or other diseases. Women are presented with a gift basket from the community and they have the opportunity to take photos with the Pink Heals pink firetruck and sign their name on the truck.

“We’re honored to give back to the community and to the fire service. Brian and Elizabeth Tribley from the Sauk Valley Pink Heals Chapter are the embodiment of helping others in Illinois, and we’re glad we can support their mission,” Shapiro said.

For information on Vanguard Safety Wear, visit vanguardsafetywear.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Instagram. To learn more about the Pink Heals Sauk Valley Chapter, visit them on Facebook.