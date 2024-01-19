Girls basketball: Sterling pushes Alleman to the brink, can’t close deal in 4th quarter

STERLING – They scrapped. They fought. They hustled. They hit big shots in every quarter.

But in the end, the Sterling Golden Warriors couldn’t close the deal. With a final free throw with 6.2 seconds left, and a game-clinching steal on the final Sterling possession, Alleman won the Western Big 6 matchup 39-38 on Thursday at Musgrove Fieldhouse.

“I think we didn’t execute as well offensively [in the second half]. I think we lost some of their best players a couple of times where we can’t afford to do that,” Sterling coach Taylor Jackson said. “I’m proud of our kids’ effort. I thought they gave everything they had tonight, and we’re close. We’re really freaking close.

“I think if we play like that for four quarters, I’m really excited about what our team has the opportunity to do down the stretch.”

Down by two points with 1:49 remaining in the game, Sterling sophomore Jae James hit two free throws to tie it at 38. With 6.2 seconds left, Alleman senior Clair Hulke drew a foul and headed to the free-throw the line. The first shot banked off the rim and bounced out. The second one swished in for a 39-38 lead.

“We shoot free throws every day in practice. We actually have a competition to see who can do the best in practice, so that kind of pressure in that game in practice carries over to our game,” Hulke said. “I was a little upset after I missed the first one, but glad I could connect on the second one and put us ahead to take the game.

“That was definitely a lot of pressure, but I think that’s where a lot of us thrive best, is under pressure.”

Sterling (11-12, 3-6 WB6) advanced the ball past halfcourt and called timeout with 2.5 seconds left to set up one final play, but the first pass after the inbound was intercepted by Erickson, and time ran out.

Sterling’s Maggie Rowzee puts up a shot against Alleman Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024 at Sterling High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

“I think we really came together, and I think that continuity of us really helped pull us through,” Hulke said about what changed from first half to second for Alleman. “We were communicating better, we were playing better defense, we were rebounding better, and all of those factors played into how we were able to come back.”

The Pioneers (20-3, 6-3) took their first lead of the game, 36-35, on a layup by sophomore Adalynn Voss with 3:33 remaining in the fourth quarter. Sterling junior Madison Austin made the second of two free throws to tie the game at 36 only seven seconds later, but fouled out of the game around 30 seconds after that.

Hulke made a layup off an Erickson inbounds pass to recapture the lead at 38-36 with a little over two minutes left in the game.

The first half was dictated by the Golden Warriors.

Senior Maggie Rowzee hit a floater, freshman Joslynn James made a layup, and Jae James nailed a right-corner 3 off a Joslynn James drive-and-kick for a 7-2 lead in the first 3:06. Senior Olivia Melcher went coast to coast off a defensive rebound barely a minute later, and Joslynn James drilled a right-corner 3 for a 12-6 lead by the end of the first quarter.

“I think we had positive energy throughout the whole game, but in the first half, it was really good to get our lead. We didn’t let one bad play turn into two, and we just kept our heads up,” Joslynn James said. “[In the second half] just our fouls, and we kind of let it get in our head, and we fell off, I guess, but we still kept pushing. We were definitely coming back from our first game versus them, and we wanted it, but it just went the other way.”

A putback by Austin and another 3-pointer by Jae James stretched the lead to 17-8 with 4:44 left in the second quarter.

Alleman surged on a 6-0 run to get within 17-14, but Sterling answered with a putback from Jae James, a deep mid-range jumper from Rowzee and a left-wing 3 by Joslynn James in the last 2:30. The Golden Warriors led 24-18 at halftime.

Sterling took a 29-18 lead in the first three minutes of the third quarter after an offensive rebound and assist from Rowzee to junior Delali Amankwa, and a left-wing 3 by Joslynn James. But the Golden Warriors failed to hit a shot in the last 5:10 of the quarter.

“I would say tonight was all about our defense,” Jackson said. “We held a really good team in the 30s, and I think our defensive effort was the best it’s been all season. We just came up a little short offensively.”

Hulke sparked the comeback with consecutive layups over the next 2:30 after James’ 3, then Erickson hit a right-wing 3 to pull within 29-25. Hulke went 3 for 4 at the free-throw line in the final minute to pull within 29-28 at the end of third quarter.

Joslynn James totaled 11 points, four rebounds, two steals and two assists; Jae James contributed 10 points; Austin tallied three points and 11 rebounds; and Melcher and Amankwa added five points each for the Golden Warriors. Melcher also had four rebounds.

Hulke compiled 22 points and seven rebounds; Erickson totaled seven points and seven rebounds; and senior Ava Brinkman added four points and six rebounds for the Pioneers.