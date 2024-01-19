January 19, 2024
Dixon School Board OKs personnel items

By Charlene Bielema
Dixon Public Schools logo (Photo provided by Dixon School District)

DIXON – The Dixon School Board on Wednesday night approved new hires and a change in employment status.

They include:

New hire

  • Kyran Brooks, part-time custodian at Dixon High School, effective Jan. 18.

Change in status

  • Gretchen Bulfer, from individual paraprofessional to Title I paraprofessional at Jefferson School, effective Jan. 16.

2023-24 Dixon High School coaches

  • Courtney Bond, girls track.
  • Lee Eastman, girls track.
  • Tayla Schwarz, 0.5 stipend for girls track.
  • Megan Hildreth, 0.5 stipend for girls track.
  • Brandon Woodward, boys track.
  • Catie Cox, boys track.
  • JD Gieson, boys track.
  • Allison Johnston, ticket manager.

2023-24 volunteer coaches

  • Stacy Barber, Reagan Middle School girls basketball.
  • Maggie Love, Dixon High School girls track.
  • Alex LaMendola, DHS boys track.
  • Steve Sulfridge, DHS boys track.
Charlene Bielema

Charlene Bielema is the editor of Sauk Valley Media.