Dixon School Board OKs personnel items

DIXON – The Dixon School Board on Wednesday night approved new hires and a change in employment status.
They include:
New hire
- Kyran Brooks, part-time custodian at Dixon High School, effective Jan. 18.
Change in status
- Gretchen Bulfer, from individual paraprofessional to Title I paraprofessional at Jefferson School, effective Jan. 16.
2023-24 Dixon High School coaches
- Courtney Bond, girls track.
- Lee Eastman, girls track.
- Tayla Schwarz, 0.5 stipend for girls track.
- Megan Hildreth, 0.5 stipend for girls track.
- Brandon Woodward, boys track.
- Catie Cox, boys track.
- JD Gieson, boys track.
- Allison Johnston, ticket manager.
2023-24 volunteer coaches
- Stacy Barber, Reagan Middle School girls basketball.
- Maggie Love, Dixon High School girls track.
- Alex LaMendola, DHS boys track.
- Steve Sulfridge, DHS boys track.