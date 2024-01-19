Dixon School Board OKs personnel items

DIXON – The Dixon School Board on Wednesday night approved new hires and a change in employment status.

They include:

New hire

Kyran Brooks, part-time custodian at Dixon High School, effective Jan. 18.

Change in status

Gretchen Bulfer, from individual paraprofessional to Title I paraprofessional at Jefferson School, effective Jan. 16.

2023-24 Dixon High School coaches

Courtney Bond, girls track.

Lee Eastman, girls track.

Tayla Schwarz, 0.5 stipend for girls track.

Megan Hildreth, 0.5 stipend for girls track.

Brandon Woodward, boys track.

Catie Cox, boys track.

JD Gieson, boys track.

Allison Johnston, ticket manager.

2023-24 volunteer coaches