Dinges is Amboy High School Student of the Month

AMBOY – Emma Dinges, a senior, is Amboy High School’s January Student of the Month.

The daughter of Stacey and Nick Dinges, she has a brother, Jake.

What class do you find really engaging and why?

One class I find very engaging is calculus. It is taught by Mrs. Cynthia Carlson, and has nine students who are all seniors. I really enjoy this class because Mrs. Carlson is a very engaging teacher and has fun phrases that help us memorize things. It’s also a plus that we get snacks. I love calculus because Mrs. Carlson has helped me better understand math, which has been incredibly useful to me now and will be in the future.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?

After high school, I plan to attend Iowa State in the fall to major in animal science/pre-vet.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?

My two favorite activities that I participate in are FFA and 4-H. FFA has taught me so much in the four years I have been involved. I have learned many personal and professional skills that I will be able to take with me into my next stage of life. 4-H has also been a big part of my life, and I have been a member since I was 6. 4-H has really fueled my passion for livestock and has helped me realize my love for animals and veterinary medicine. Both of these organizations hold a special place in my heart, and I will keep these lessons forever.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.

A very memorable moment for me has been going to state with my parliamentary procedure team, representing the Amboy FFA Chapter. It is always fun to walk through the school as a state team, then get on our decorated bus and head to compete. I have loved competing with my parli pro team because we all have worked hard, and everyone does their best at state, even if we don’t win.

What is your hope for the future?:

In the future, I hope to graduate from vet school with a doctorate in veterinary medicine and become a large-animal vet.