Sterling High School announces December Student of the Month

STERLING — Avery VanOosten has been selected Sterling High School’s Student of the Month for December.

VanOosten, a senior, is the daughter of Lori VanOosten and Scott VanOosten, and has a sibling, Paige Mewhirter.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: I find my internship class very engaging because I get to shadow around many specialties at the hospital. I enjoy the class because I am gaining experience for my future plans and my teacher Mrs. Koerner is very helpful.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: After graduation I plan to go to a 4-year program and get my Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: My favorite extracurricular activities I participate in are poms and competitive dance. I enjoy being on the poms team because I get to work with my fellow teammates to perform dances at the halftime of games. I also enjoy competing with Woodlawn Arts Academy because I get to be a part of a team in which we all support each other. For both poms and competitive dance I have learned how to work well with others and I have gained amazing friendships along the way.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: The senior sunrise was very memorable because our class got to get together and appreciate how we all are going to have new beginnings after graduation.

What is your hope for the future?: I hope I become the best nurse I can be and I hope I can succeed with and accomplish all of my goals for the future.