Sterling attorney suspended for three years

STERLING – A Sterling attorney was suspended for three years Wednesday for lying about whether he had completed his continuing legal education requirements, then continuing to practice law after he had done so.

Theron W. Burall also neglected one client’s divorce case, forcing her to hire another lawyer. Burall must pay restitution covering her additional attorney fees, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled.

Once the three years is up, he will have to petition the court to have his license reinstated, a process that could take two to three years more.

A complaint was filed May 6 with the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission, and Burall did not contest it, online ARDC records show.

Burall was licensed on Nov. 9, 2000, and ran a solo practice out of his office at 502 E. Second St.