January 18, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperThe SceneObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Northern Illinois University announces fall 2023 graduates

By Shaw Local News Network
Walkers cross under part of the new Huskie mural Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, on the Annie Glidden Road railroad underpass, just south of Lincoln Highway in DeKalb. The mural was a joint project between the City of Dekalb and Northern Illinois University.

Walkers cross under part of the new Huskie mural Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, on the Annie Glidden Road railroad underpass, just south of Lincoln Highway in DeKalb. The mural was a joint project between the City of DeKalb and Northern Illinois University. (Mark Busch)

DEKALB — Over 1,100 students received their degrees from Northern Illinois University in December.

Several Lee, Ogle and Whiteside county residents are among the graduates. They are:

Amboy: Noah Rodriguez-Chupp

Ashton: Heather Winterland

Byron: Lucia Zarco Flores

Chadwick: Blayne Kappes, Eric Rosenow

Compton: Jameson Russie

Davis Junction: Jose Herebia III, Judy Kohler, William Luchsinger, Stephen Myers, Erik Villar Saenz

Depue: Jose Hurtado

Dixon: Ethan LeSage, Hailey Manzano, Zacharia Muhsin, Kaylee Rhodes, Lani Rogers

Forreston: Collin Austin

Ladd: Bethany Lijewski

Monroe Center: Shannon Petry

Morrison: Adam Lindstrom

Mount Morris: Rachel Skoumal

Oregon: Nicholas Davis

Polo: Angel Alba, Elizabeth Stamm

Rochelle: Lisa Antczak, Stephanie Cardenas, Alexis Crawford, Jacob Eul, Jacob Kaelin, Louis Petrie, Ashley Ramos, Audrey Sullivan, Alva Valle, Gabriela Zepeda

Rock Falls: Melodie Dohogne, Jacob Frankfother, Megan Marcum, Gage Swanson

Spring Valley: Devan Janssen

Sterling: Kylie Babin Howard, Mercedes Lopez, Matthew Marruffo, Christian Navarro, Breann Rosengren, Shelly Saathoff

Stillman Valley: Amanda Childers

Northern Illinois UniversityLee CountyOgle CountyWhiteside CountyDixonSterlingRock FallsEducationAmboyPoloMorrison
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois