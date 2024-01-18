Northern Illinois University announces fall 2023 graduates

DEKALB — Over 1,100 students received their degrees from Northern Illinois University in December.
Several Lee, Ogle and Whiteside county residents are among the graduates. They are:
Amboy: Noah Rodriguez-Chupp
Ashton: Heather Winterland
Byron: Lucia Zarco Flores
Chadwick: Blayne Kappes, Eric Rosenow
Compton: Jameson Russie
Davis Junction: Jose Herebia III, Judy Kohler, William Luchsinger, Stephen Myers, Erik Villar Saenz
Depue: Jose Hurtado
Dixon: Ethan LeSage, Hailey Manzano, Zacharia Muhsin, Kaylee Rhodes, Lani Rogers
Forreston: Collin Austin
Ladd: Bethany Lijewski
Monroe Center: Shannon Petry
Morrison: Adam Lindstrom
Mount Morris: Rachel Skoumal
Oregon: Nicholas Davis
Polo: Angel Alba, Elizabeth Stamm
Rochelle: Lisa Antczak, Stephanie Cardenas, Alexis Crawford, Jacob Eul, Jacob Kaelin, Louis Petrie, Ashley Ramos, Audrey Sullivan, Alva Valle, Gabriela Zepeda
Rock Falls: Melodie Dohogne, Jacob Frankfother, Megan Marcum, Gage Swanson
Spring Valley: Devan Janssen
Sterling: Kylie Babin Howard, Mercedes Lopez, Matthew Marruffo, Christian Navarro, Breann Rosengren, Shelly Saathoff
Stillman Valley: Amanda Childers