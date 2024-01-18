Dixon City Council praises street department in wake of snowstorms

DIXON — Dixon city officials were full of praise Tuesday night for the city’s street department and its work in the wake of two snowstorms over the past week.

“I want to thank the street department,” Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes said of that department’s work to remove the heavy, wet snow after the Jan. 9 and 12 snowstorms. “It was a lot of work. We got dumped on twice in one week, probably more than what we’ve had in the past several years.”

He said he knows it can be frustrating for residents when trucks push a lot of snow to the end of driveways.

“You want to do nothing but spit and swear,” he said. But, he said, there’s not a community that doesn’t have to deal with snow at the end of the driveway.

“There are a lot of communities and a lot of roadways in the area that are in seriously worse condition than ours are,” Hughes said.

Council member Chris Bishop thanked the public works department, public safety and the community as well.

“It takes a lot of patience. People want to get out and go places and sometimes they’ve got to hold back,” he said.

Council member Mary Oros echoed the praise and also reminded residents to adhere to parking regulations during snow emergencies so city workers can clear the streets of snow as efficiently as possible.

Council member MIke Venier said there was an event at The Dixon Historic Theatre on Saturday and, because 400 people were coming to the theater, organizers were more than a little nervous when they saw large piles of snow – pushed from Galena Avenue – in front.

“We made a quick call and thanks to the city department, the sidewalks were clear, the alley was clear and everybody was able to make it to the theater safe and sound,” Venier said. “It’s the little things that make a huge, huge impact on our community.”