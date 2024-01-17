SVCC holds Explore Sauk Day on Feb. 19

The exterior of Dillon Mall, a main entrance to Sauk Valley Community College, seen on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Shaw Local File Photo)

DIXON — Sauk Valley Community College will host Explore Sauk on Monday, Feb. 19, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the SVCC Riverview Conference Room (1H16/1H18).

Prospective students and their families are invited to attend Explore Sauk. Attendees will visit SVCC’s campus and learn more about programs of study, financial aid and scholarships. Highlights include student activities, clubs and other campus resources for SVCC students.

For more information, or to RSVP, visit svcc.edu/visit or call Sarah Partington at 815-835-6266