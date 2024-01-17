Sterling-Rock Falls Community Trust Board announces scholarship program

STERLING — Trustees of the Sterling-Rock Falls Community Trust are encouraging upcoming and past graduates from Sterling and Rock Falls to apply for a broad range of college scholarships to be awarded in mid-April.

The first application deadline is April 1, 2024; however, applications will be accepted until July 1, 2024.

To qualify for a Community Trust scholarship, candidates must be upcoming and past graduates in 2024 from one of the three area accredited high schools: Sterling High School, Rock Falls Township High School or Newman Central Catholic High School.

Candidates must also reside within the Sterling-Rock Falls public school boundaries. In addition to 2024 high school graduates, full-time college freshmen, sophomores or juniors who have previously graduated from one of the above referenced high schools may apply or reapply for annual scholarships, which range from $500 to $5,000. Scholarships are available to full-time students, based on varying criteria for selection.

In addition to scholarships for 2-year and 4-year degrees, the newest scholarship offered by the trust is for $1,000 for full- or part-time students pursuing a license or certificate program.

Questions regarding scholarships, as well as scholarship application forms, may be directed to the high school guidance offices, Sauk Valley Community College financial aid, or Midland States Bank, Wealth Management, 4404 E. Lincolnway, Sterling, which can be reached at 815-285-5185. Scholarship applications are available online at www.srfct.org

In addition to scholarships, the Trust provides modest grants to recognized not-for-profit charities and/or organizations throughout the Sterling-Rock Falls area.

The Sterling-Rock Falls Community Trust was established in 1968 as a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) charity organized to specifically benefit the communities of Sterling and Rock Falls. From a modest bequest by a local benefactor in 1968, trust assets have grown to support thousands of students and hundreds of local organizations. Additional gifts and bequests have been contributed from individuals who support the two communities to create a brighter future for all. Current trustees include Mary Ellen Wilkinson, president; Peter Dillon, vice president; Rock Gentry, secretary; Elizabeth Klahn, Sheila Martinez, Robbie Minor and Suzy Perino.

Additional gifts and bequests from individuals and organizations are always welcomed by the trust. Questions can be directed to any trustee or Midland States Bank, Sterling.