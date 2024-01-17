Rock Falls woman, 89, dies after house fire

ROCK FALLS – An 89-year-old Rock Falls woman died Tuesday from injuries suffered in a house fire Tuesday, Whiteside County Coroner Joe McDonald said.

The woman was Consuelo Mendez, McDonald said.

The fire broke out shortly before 4 p.m. in her small one-story home at 607 15th Ave.

Officers responding to a call of a possible structure fire encountered heavy smoke; Rock Falls and Sterling firefighters then responded and found the woman, who was taken to CGH Medical Center, police Chief Dave Pilgrim said in a news release Tuesday night..

She died at 4:50 p.m., McDonald said. An autopsy will be done Wednesday afternoon.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The blaze broke out as firefighters were winding down at the scene of a huge structure fire at Moore Tires, 2411 E. Rock Falls Road/U.S. Route 30 in Rock Falls.

The cause of that fire, which destroyed the 70,000-square-foot structure, also is under investigation.