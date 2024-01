Boys basketball

Oregon 77, Harvard 42: At Oregon, Benny Olalde hit seven 3-pointers during his 26-point game as the Hawks dominated the Hornets on Tuesday.

Olalde scored 17 points in the second quarter.

Jameson Caposey scored 12 points, and Noah Johnson added 10 points for Oregon.

Kewanee 61, Newman 42: At Kewanee, the Boilermakers built a 33-18 halftime lead and cruised to a Three Rivers East win over the Comets.

Lucas Simpson led Newman with 27 points, and George Jungerman added eight points.