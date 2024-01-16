Letter: ‘Stop the hate’

What difference does it make who you love?

Hate for these three things is stupid.

We are all “earthlings”. We are all human beings.

We all deserve love and respect. Liberty and justice for all.

I sometimes wish we would be attacked and invaded by aliens from outer space and maybe then we would learn to get along and work together to save our planet.

Years ago, Rodney King, who was almost beaten to death by police, had it right. He said, “Can’t we just all get along?”

Amen. Stop the hate.

Kathryn Bonnell, Amboy