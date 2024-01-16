In Photos: Fire breaks out at Rock Falls’ Moore Tires

Firefighters climb a ladder to pour water on a fire at Moore Tires in Rock Falls on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (Alex T. Paschal)

ROCK FALLS – A massive fire broke out at Moore Tires, 2411 E. Rock Falls Road/U.S. Route 30, this morning.

The call came in about 4:25 a.m., and multiple agencies responded. About 6:30 a.m., the Rock Falls Fire Department called for excavators to help put out the blaze. As dawn broke, clouds of thick black smoke could be seen roiling above the building.

Moore’s Rock Falls location was the company’s original site, opened in 1991 by owner Jeff Moore and his wife, Angie.

