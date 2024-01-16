January 16, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperThe SceneObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Education briefs: Monmouth College fall dean’s list includes Amboy, Fulton students

By Shaw Local News Network
Education News from Shaw Local News Network

Education News from Shaw Local News Network (Shaw Local News Network)

MONMOUTH — Several area students made the dean’s list at Monmouth College for the fall 2023 semester.

They are Olivia Dinges of Amboy; David Gerber of Chana; Samantha Hartman of Chadwick; and Alivia Palicki, Kyler Pessman and Calista Pestka, all of Fulton.

To qualify for the dean’s list, students had to take at least 3.0 credit hours while achieving a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Sauk Valley-area students on Loras College’s dean’s list

DUBUQUE — Loras College has announced the names of students who achieved dean’s list status for the 2023 fall semester. A student must earn a 3.5 grade-point average and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours to be recognized.

Local students named to the list are Daken Pessman, of Fulton; Laney Edgeton, of Morrison; and Andrew Herbst, of Oregon.

FultonMorrisonEducationAmboyOregon
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois