Education briefs: Monmouth College fall dean’s list includes Amboy, Fulton students

MONMOUTH — Several area students made the dean’s list at Monmouth College for the fall 2023 semester.

They are Olivia Dinges of Amboy; David Gerber of Chana; Samantha Hartman of Chadwick; and Alivia Palicki, Kyler Pessman and Calista Pestka, all of Fulton.

To qualify for the dean’s list, students had to take at least 3.0 credit hours while achieving a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Sauk Valley-area students on Loras College’s dean’s list

DUBUQUE — Loras College has announced the names of students who achieved dean’s list status for the 2023 fall semester. A student must earn a 3.5 grade-point average and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours to be recognized.

Local students named to the list are Daken Pessman, of Fulton; Laney Edgeton, of Morrison; and Andrew Herbst, of Oregon.