Cold weather bites northern Illinois

Sooki Leblanc clears out her frozen-over Dixon driveway Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Subzero temperatures are the second of a one-two punch of weather to hit the Sauk Valley. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON – A wind chill warning remains in effect for northern Illinois, where wind chills were predicted to potentially reach as low as 40 degrees below zero into Tuesday morning.

A National Weather Service alert issued Monday afternoon indicates that Lee, Ogle, Whiteside, Winnebago, Boone, DeKalb, Kane, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, and portions of Cook and Will counties will remain under the wind chill warning until noon Tuesday, Jan. 16. After that time, the warning will become a wind chill advisory in effect until Wednesday morning. Wind chills could reach as low as 15 to 30 below zero from noon Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday.

As a result, school districts throughout the Sauk Valley on Monday afternoon were beginning to announce school cancellations or e-learning plans for Tuesday.

The NWS indicates the dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. The NWS advises people to avoid outside activities if possible and if outside, to wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Dangerously cold wind chills will continue through Wednesday morning, and possibly return again by Friday and Saturday. River ice is expected to rapidly build up on area rivers this week as a much colder arctic air mass moves into the area. This will bring a threat for localized ice jam-related flooding on area rivers.

Here is a list of warming centers available in the Sauk Valley area.

Sterling

• Whiteside County Senior Center, 1207 W. Ninth St., is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• Sterling Public Library, 102 W. Third St., is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

• The Illinois Department of Human Services, 2605 Woodlawn Road, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• CGH Medical Center, 100 E. LeFevre Road.

• Sterling Police Department in the Coliseum, 212 Third Ave., 815-632-6640.

Rock Falls

• Rock Falls Public Library, 1007 Seventh Ave., is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

• Rock Falls Police Department, 1013 Seventh Ave., 815-622-1140.

Dixon

• Dixon Public Library, 221 S. Hennepin Ave., is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

• Lee County Senior Center/Post House Community Center, 100 W. Second St., is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• Dixon Family YMCA, from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

• KSB Hospital, 403 E. First St.

• Dixon Police Department, 220 S. Hennepin Ave., 815-288-4411.

Amboy

• Pankhurst Memorial Library, 3 S. Jefferson Ave. is open from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Ashton

• Mills & Petrie Memorial Library, 704 N. First St., is open from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Franklin Grove

• Franklin Grove Library, 112 S. Elm St., is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Oregon

• Oregon Library, 300 Jefferson St., is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

• The Illinois Department of Human Services, 106 N. Second St., is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.