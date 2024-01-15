Two Sauk Valley residents graduate from Iowa State University

AMES — More than 1,700 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University this fall. Graduate and undergraduate ceremonies were held Dec. 15-16 at Hilton Coliseum.
Among the graduates were Madaline Jacobs, of Dixon, who earned a bachelor of science degree in elementary education with summa cum laude honors. Kayla McCormick, of Steward, earned a master’s degree in accounting.
Black Hawk College announces fall 2023 honors list
MOLINE — Area residents named to Black Hawk College’s QC Campus fall honors list are:
High Honors – GPA 3.75 to 4.00 for the semester
Albany: Ashley Lewis
Erie: Kyiah Brookhart, Jadyn Collis, Jaicyann Jacobs, Jillian Norman
Fenton: Clara Ashdown
Morrison: Roxanne Shepard, Jennifer Updike
Honors – GPA 3.50 to 3.74 for the semester
Erie: Isabelle Gabriel, Parker Holldorf, Erin Terry
Fenton: Samantha Kilker
Area residents named to Black Hawk College’s East Campus fall honors list are:
High Honors – GPA 3.75 to 4.00 for the semester
Lanark: Brieann Spoerlein
Port Byron: Micah Ibarra
Prophetstown: Paula Burke
Rock Falls: Matthew Megli
Sterling: Larissa Miller
Honors – GPA 3.50 to 3.74 for the semester
Sterling: Adalynn Waller-Hawkins
Tampico: Robin Gerbitz