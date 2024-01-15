January 15, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperThe SceneObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Two Sauk Valley residents graduate from Iowa State University

By Shaw Local News Network
Education News from Shaw Local News Network

Education News from Shaw Local News Network (Shaw Local News Network)

AMES — More than 1,700 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University this fall. Graduate and undergraduate ceremonies were held Dec. 15-16 at Hilton Coliseum.

Among the graduates were Madaline Jacobs, of Dixon, who earned a bachelor of science degree in elementary education with summa cum laude honors. Kayla McCormick, of Steward, earned a master’s degree in accounting.

Black Hawk College announces fall 2023 honors list

MOLINE — Area residents named to Black Hawk College’s QC Campus fall honors list are:

High Honors – GPA 3.75 to 4.00 for the semester

Albany: Ashley Lewis

Erie: Kyiah Brookhart, Jadyn Collis, Jaicyann Jacobs, Jillian Norman

Fenton: Clara Ashdown

Morrison: Roxanne Shepard, Jennifer Updike

Honors – GPA 3.50 to 3.74 for the semester

Erie: Isabelle Gabriel, Parker Holldorf, Erin Terry

Fenton: Samantha Kilker

Area residents named to Black Hawk College’s East Campus fall honors list are:

High Honors – GPA 3.75 to 4.00 for the semester

Lanark: Brieann Spoerlein

Port Byron: Micah Ibarra

Prophetstown: Paula Burke

Rock Falls: Matthew Megli

Sterling: Larissa Miller

Honors – GPA 3.50 to 3.74 for the semester

Sterling: Adalynn Waller-Hawkins

Tampico: Robin Gerbitz

Sauk ValleyEducationDixonSterling
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois