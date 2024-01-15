Two Sauk Valley residents graduate from Iowa State University

AMES — More than 1,700 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University this fall. Graduate and undergraduate ceremonies were held Dec. 15-16 at Hilton Coliseum.

Among the graduates were Madaline Jacobs, of Dixon, who earned a bachelor of science degree in elementary education with summa cum laude honors. Kayla McCormick, of Steward, earned a master’s degree in accounting.

Black Hawk College announces fall 2023 honors list

MOLINE — Area residents named to Black Hawk College’s QC Campus fall honors list are:

High Honors – GPA 3.75 to 4.00 for the semester

Albany: Ashley Lewis

Erie: Kyiah Brookhart, Jadyn Collis, Jaicyann Jacobs, Jillian Norman

Fenton: Clara Ashdown

Morrison: Roxanne Shepard, Jennifer Updike

Honors – GPA 3.50 to 3.74 for the semester

Erie: Isabelle Gabriel, Parker Holldorf, Erin Terry

Fenton: Samantha Kilker

Area residents named to Black Hawk College’s East Campus fall honors list are:

High Honors – GPA 3.75 to 4.00 for the semester

Lanark: Brieann Spoerlein

Port Byron: Micah Ibarra

Prophetstown: Paula Burke

Rock Falls: Matthew Megli

Sterling: Larissa Miller

Honors – GPA 3.50 to 3.74 for the semester

Sterling: Adalynn Waller-Hawkins

Tampico: Robin Gerbitz